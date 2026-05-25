MuditaOS K 1.5.0 Is Here: A NEW Update for Mudita Kompakt

We've started rereleasing the the MuditaOS K 1.5.0 update . The rollout is happening & all users should receive the update in the next few days.

was designed with the idea that each of us should decide how technology fits into our lives, rather than letting technology decide for us.

MuditaOS K 1.5.0 strengthens that idea by refining the core interactions that shape daily use. From a redesigned keyboard to clearer privacy controls and smarter call handling, this update focuses on reducing friction and increasing clarity, without compromising the calm, minimalist experience Kompakt is known for.

Additionally, several new features, like A-GPS & diagnostic reporting, in this update are about choice. They’re available when you need them, but they're never imposed. You decide what to enable and what to disable, and what role your phone plays in your daily life.

These changes are practical, thoughtful, and shaped by the voices of our community.

MuditaOS K 1.5.0 for Kompakt is here! This update is all about what you’ve asked for: more choice and more control. Most new features – especially the highly requested AGPS and Sentry – are optional. Use them if they’re helpful, or keep it minimal. The choice is yours.

Below are the TOP 5 improvements in MuditaOS K 1.5.0, ranked by real-world impact. If you’d like to read the full changelog, you can find it on our support page.

1. The All-New Kompakt Keyboard

The update: Typing is one of the most frequent interactions on any phone, so improvements here have an immediate impact on everyday use.

What changed? MuditaOS K 1.5.0 introduces a completely redesigned Kompakt Keyboard with expanded language support, multiple layouts, and new customization options.

Key improvements include:

Support for 10 keyboard languages: English, Polish, Italian, Portuguese, French, Spanish, German, German (Swiss), Dutch, and Czech

Multiple keyboard layouts including QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, Dvorak, and Colemak

Word suggestions & auto-correction

Easy access to special characters and accents through long-press keys

Dedicated number pad and punctuation layouts

Extended symbols and emoji keyboard

New settings for auto-capitalization, sound, vibration, and typing preferences

Malý bonus pro naši českou komunitu: now includes Czech system localization, making the interface fully available in Czech.

User benefit Typing is faster, more natural, and better adapted to how people actually write. Users can type in their own language using the characters and accents of their alphabet, while also customizing the keyboard layout and behavior to match their preferences.

2. Community Choice: Sentry Opt-Out & Full Transparency

The update: You can now disable automatic bug reports and issue logs (Sentry), added directly in response to community feedback.

The benefit: Full control and full transparency. We clearly explain what data is collected, and if you choose not to share it, you can simply switch it off. Your privacy concerns were heard, and we acted on them.

Please note that Sentry reports are anonymous and cannot be used to identify any individual user or device. They only provide statistical information that helps our team detect potential bugs and resolve issues faster. That said, we want every Mudita user to feel fully confident about the boundaries they set for themselves. If you prefer not to share diagnostic reports at all, you can simply switch this feature off in your settings.

3. Assisted GPS (A-GPS) With a Privacy Update

The update: An option to enable A-GPS integration for faster satellite locking, paired with a clear Privacy Policy update explaining exactly how this data is handled. A-GPS uses a mobile network to download satellite data such as orbital positions and precise timing information. This helps the device locate satellites much faster than standard GPS alone. The feature is optional and disabled by default, so you can enable it only if you want faster location detection.

The benefit: Faster navigation without sacrificing trust. You get quicker location fixes and full clarity on how the feature works.

4. Swipe-to-Action for Calls

The update: We introduced a fix that prevents the screen from waking during incoming calls while the phone is in a pocket. Incoming calls are now handled using a swipe gesture on the lock screen.

The swipe gesture is only active when the phone is locked. When the screen is already unlocked, calls can still be handled using the standard on-screen controls.

The benefit: This reduces accidental touches, prevents unintended actions when the phone is in a pocket or bag, and helps conserve battery life.

5. Pocket-Wake Prevention Fix

The update: A fix that prevents the screen from waking during incoming calls while the phone is in a pocket.

The benefit: Improved battery life and no more accidental inputs caused by “ghost” touches.

Why This Update Matters

MuditaOS K 1.5.0 is all about our commitment to intentional choice, and not about turning Mudita Kompakt into a smartphone. It's all about making the essentials work better, more respectfully, and more transparently.

This update reflects three core ideas:

Listening to the community , especially when it comes to privacy and control

Improving daily interactions , like typing and calling, without adding distraction

Respecting diversity, through expanded language and regional support

Every improvement in MuditaOS K 1.5.0 is designed to help stay true to its purpose: a phone that supports mindful use of technology, rather than competing for your attention.

As always, thank you for shaping together with us.