MuditaOS K 2.0 at IFA 2026: A First Look at What’s Coming

These days, global technology events tend to be defined by more: more power, more features, more connectivity, and more ways to remain online.

This year’s IFA Berlin definitely created a space where global innovators, thought leaders, professionals and consumers alike come together to shape the future of technology.

However, Mudita introduced visitors to a different idea of progress. We offered the first public preview of MuditaOS K 2.0, the upcoming major software update for Mudita Kompakt.

The response was one of genuine excitement. Throughout the event, we spoke with people looking for technology that feels less overwhelming, more intentional, and more supportive of life away from the screen. Yes, visitors were definitely curious about the new features, but the idea behind them seemed to resonate most strongly: a minimalist phone should give you the freedom to decide what minimalism means in your own life. It should be minimalist on your terms.

That is the principle at the heart of .

Minimalism that adapts to real life & to you

Mudita Kompakt was designed to help people step away from digital noise. Its E Ink display, privacy-conscious operating system, and physical Offline+ switch support a calmer, more deliberate relationship with technology.

However, digital minimalism doesn’t look the same for everyone.

For one person, a minimalist phone may be a device reserved almost entirely for calls and messages. Someone else may need access to a calendar, navigation, music, or a small number of practical apps. Others may use as a secondary phone during weekends, vacations, or periods of focused work.

MuditaOS K 2.0 is being designed with those different needs in mind. You decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools that genuinely support your routine.

It’s minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.

MuditaOS K 2.0 lets you choose between the text-focused Kalm Launcher and the familiar Standard Launcher.

Choose how you navigate Kompakt

One of the most visible changes coming with MuditaOS K 2.0 is greater control over the interface.

Users will be able to switch between the Kalm and Standard Launchers, depending on how they prefer to navigate their phone. The Kalm Launcher offers a more text-focused experience, while the Standard Launcher retains the familiar visual style of MuditaOS K.

You will also be able to choose between buttons and text on the home screen to adjust the experience to suit your preferences.

The goal isn’t just to replace one fixed interface with another. The goal is to let you create a home screen that reflects how you actually use your phone. That might mean keeping only a few essential tools visible or making a broader selection easily accessible.

InkApps: useful apps designed for Mudita Kompakt & E Ink

One of the most important additions coming with MuditaOS K 2.0 is InkApps.

Most Android applications are created for bright, fast-refreshing displays. Their interfaces often rely on animations, continuous scrolling, complex visual elements, and frequent online activity. These design choices don’t always translate well to an E Ink screen or to a phone intended to reduce unnecessary screen time.

With InkApps, Mudita takes a more thoughtful approach.

We like to think of it as a curated collection of apps optimized for E Ink® display and available to install directly on the phone. These apps will be created by Mudita and members of our developer community, with the advantages and technical characteristics of E Ink® in mind.

MuditaOS K 2.0 will provide the foundation for this growing ecosystem. We plan to work with developers interested in creating useful, focused applications that feel at home on a paper-like display.

The purpose of InkApps is not to recreate the endless selection of apps. We believe that more is not automatically better. Instead, InkApps will make it easier to discover tools designed to complement Mudita Kompakt and its mindful approach to technology.

You remain the person who decides which of those tools earns a place on your phone.

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Keep your calendar within reach

MuditaOS K 2.0 will also introduce two-way Google Calendar synchronization.

Once enabled, you will be able to check your schedule & add new events directly from Mudita Kompakt. Changes made on the phone will synchronize with your Google Calendar, making the feature useful whether Kompakt is your primary device or a mindful secondary phone.

We’d like to highlight that calendar synchronization will be optional and turned off by default. People who prefer to keep their calendar entirely offline will be able to continue doing so.

This also reflects the broader philosophy behind the update. Adding a new option shouldn’t mean imposing it on everyone. The choice remains yours.

More control over compatible apps

InkApps will offer a simpler way to find applications designed for Kompakt, however, it won’t remove the freedom to use other compatible Android apps.

If an app you need is not available through InkApps, you will still be able to install it from your computer. MuditaOS K 2.0 will make these apps easier to manage directly on Kompakt, including closing apps running in the background and uninstalling those you no longer use.

This gives users more visibility and control over what is installed and active on the device. It also makes it easier to remove tools that no longer serve a purpose, instead of allowing them to quietly accumulate.

Decide what Offline+ means to you

The physical Offline+ switch is one of ’s most distinctive features. With one movement, you can disconnect the phone’s antennas and create a clearer boundary between being reachable & being offline.

will make that experience more customizable.

You will be able to decide separately whether Bluetooth and the camera remain available when Offline+ is active. Someone listening to locally stored music through wireless headphones may want Bluetooth to remain on. Another person may prefer the most complete form of disconnection possible.

Rather than defining a single offline experience for everyone, the update will let you decide which functions remain available.

More ways to make Kompakt yours

will also introduce several smaller changes that can make a meaningful difference in everyday use. Yes, custom ringtones are coming to

You will be able to use your own audio files as ringtones and assign different sounds to each SIM. This makes it easier to distinguish between personal and professional calls without looking at the screen.

Additionally, new artistic wallpapers are also being created specifically for E Ink® display, adding more opportunities for personalization without compromising its calm visual character.

A new Force Refresh option will allow you to manually clear the display whenever you notice E Ink® ghosting. It’s a practical addition that gives users more direct control over the appearance of the screen. We know that this is something that our community has been asking about.

Each of these features serves the same larger purpose: allowing to feel personal and useful without becoming noisy or demanding.

With MuditaOS K 2.0, you decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need. It's minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before. Check out the video to see what's coming!

A minimalist phone shaped by you

isn’t about feature creep or adding unnecessary functions simply for the sake of having more features. The idea is about making more adaptable while protecting the qualities that make it different.

Some people want their phone to remain as simple as possible. Others need a few carefully selected tools to make a minimalist device sustainable in everyday life. is designed to support both approaches.

Choose your launcher. Decide which apps belong on your phone. Keep your calendar offline or synchronize it. Customize Offline+ to match your routine. Add what helps and leave out what does not.

Your phone should support the way you want to live, not decide it for you.

MuditaOS K 2.0 is planned for November 2026. Visit the to explore what is coming and join the waitlist to be notified when we release it, along with future options.