Submissions Closed: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our MMD Community!

The submission window for the Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge has officially closed. We want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who took the time and effort to participate.

Developing for e-paper displays requires a unique mindset. Whether you built a new application from scratch or refactored an open-source project to fit our mindful design framework, we truly appreciate the hours, creativity, and problem-solving you poured into your repositories.

What Happens Next?

Our interdisciplinary jury of software engineers, UX designers, and HCI experts is now getting to work. They will be reviewing the project overviews and apps over the next two weeks to evaluate how each submission integrated intentional friction, accessibility, and calm design patterns.

We will officially announce the winning applications and contact winners via email in early July.

Designing for Attention

While the competitive phase of this challenge has concluded, the need for technology that respects human attention remains. We hope the principles of mindful design stay with you, and that you continue to explore and develop applications that prioritize digital well-being.

Thank you once again to all the participants, as well as those who helped bring this challenge to life.

Stay tuned for the results in July!