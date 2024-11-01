Specifications
Learn more about Mudita Bell
See the details of Mudita Bell from a technical perspective.
Design
Dimensions
Weight
240 g
Display
Analog with 2700 K front light
Material
ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)
Colors
Pebble Gray
Charcoal Black
Number of melodies
9
Audio
Max 3.5 W TDA speaker
Battery
Capacity: 2600 mAh
Type: Li-Ion
Battery life: Minimal use (general alarm functions): ~5-6 months
Moderate use (general alarm functions + frequent use of lighting): ~1 month
Charging: 3-5 hours
Charging
USB-C cable
Other
Frontlight (2700 K)