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    Specifications

    Learn more about Mudita Bell

    See the details of Mudita Bell from a technical perspective.

    Mudita-Bell-2-Hero

    Design

    • bell2 spec

      Dimensions

    • Weight

      240 g

    • Display

      Analog with 2700 K front light

    • Material

      ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)

    • Colors

      Pebble Gray
      Charcoal Black

    • Number of melodies

      9

    • Audio

      Max 3.5 W TDA speaker

    • Battery

      Capacity: 2600 mAh
      Type: Li-Ion
      Battery life: Minimal use (general alarm functions): ~5-6 months
      Moderate use (general alarm functions + frequent use of lighting): ~1 month
      Charging: 3-5 hours

    • Charging

      USB-C cable

    • Other

      Frontlight (2700 K)

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