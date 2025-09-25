Mudita Center: Fixed problem with errors while connecting the device to Mudita Center.
Snooze: Fixed the problem with the alarm light flashing during snooze time.
Bedtime reminder: Fixed an issue with not pausing music notifications at bedtime.
Alarm: Fixed problem with wrong alarm status message when setting alarm from the menu. Fixed the spelling of the titles of two soundtracks in the alarms application. Fixed the issue with the welcome message not being displayed when the alarm is turned off.
Meditation: Fixed view of diacritic signs. Fixed resetting meditation settings with deep press. Fixed an issue with saving meditation settings before going through the entire setup process.
Relaxation: Fixed the navigation of the back button during relaxation.
General: Fixed inconsistencies in welcome messages.
UX/UI: Updated screens according to design.
Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.