Nurture your sleep and uncover meaningful opportunities for improvement with our comprehensive Sleep Diary.
Designed by a specialist to assist in monitoring your sleep patterns, this diary will help you on your journey to a well-rested and revitalized life today.
The Sleep diary aims to help you monitor your sleep for 14 days and find areas to improve.
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Written by Joanna Jurga, PhD for Mudita
dr Joanna Jurga ‒ product and interior designer, innovator and university lecturer. Specialist in sense of security design. Meditation teacher and outer space enthusiast.
Listening to a podcast about sleep along with a sleep journal is a comprehensive tool that will expand your knowledge about sleep and help you sleep better. This combined approach will undoubtedly enhance your overall understanding of sleep and contribute to improved sleep quality.