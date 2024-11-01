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    Unlock Better Sleep with Mudita's Exclusive Sleep Diary

    Nurture your sleep and uncover meaningful opportunities for improvement with our comprehensive Sleep Diary.
    Designed by a specialist to assist in monitoring your sleep patterns, this diary will help you on your journey to a well-rested and revitalized life today.
    The Sleep diary aims to help you monitor your sleep for 14 days and find areas to improve.

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    Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter, receive 10% off your first order and our exclusive Sleep Diary.

    Unlock Better Sleep with Mudita's Exclusive Sleep Diary, receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.

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    Written by Joanna Jurga, PhD for Mudita

    dr Joanna Jurga ‒ product and interior designer, innovator and university lecturer. Specialist in sense of security design. Meditation teacher and outer space enthusiast.

    If you're interested in the topic of sleep, we encourage you to listen to our exclusive podcast about sleep, written by Joanna Jurga, PhD, where you will find answers to questions such as:

    • Why is sleep important?

    • How long should we sleep, and do our ancestors influence it?

    • What are the chronotypes, and how can understanding them help us create healthy routines?

    • What are good bedtime rituals, during sleep, and upon waking?

    • What are the ten commandments of a good bedroom?

    LISTEN TO PODCAST

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    Listening to a podcast about sleep along with a sleep journal is a comprehensive tool that will expand your knowledge about sleep and help you sleep better. This combined approach will undoubtedly enhance your overall understanding of sleep and contribute to improved sleep quality.