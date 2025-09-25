Low Battery Notifications: You'll now receive alerts on the home screen and when attempting to open an application if your device's battery falls below 15%. This ensures you're always aware when it's time to recharge.

Battery Life Improvements: We've introduced low power CPU modes that activate when your device is not in use, significantly extending the battery life. Additionally, we've optimized the system to reduce power consumption further by adjusting how the memory operates when you're not using your device.

Date Settings Update: The onboarding process has been updated to reflect the current year, making setting up your device even easier.