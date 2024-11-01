Specifications
Learn more about Mudita Harmony
See the details of Mudita Harmony
from a technical perspective.
Design
Dimensions
Weight
230 g +/-5%
Display
2.84” E Ink (600x480px), 270 DPI
16 levels of gray (monochrome)
Active area dimensions: 56.4 x 45.12 mm
Front light (2700 K)
Material
ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)
Colors
Pebble Gray
Charcoal Black
Performance
MCU
Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz
Memory
4 GB
Number of melodies
17
Audio
Max 3.5 W TDA speaker
Battery
Capacity: 2600 mAh
Type: Li-Ion
Charging: 3-5 hours
Languages
English, Spanish, French, German and Polish
Features
Soothing wake-up sounds
Pre-wake-up
Snooze and snooze chime
Bedtime Reminder
Meditation Timer
Power Nap Timer
Background sounds for relaxation
Operating system updates
Content updates