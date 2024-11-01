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    Specifications

    Learn more about Mudita Harmony

    See the details of Mudita Harmony
    from a technical perspective.

    Mudita Harmony 2 Hero

    Design

    • harmony2 spec

      Dimensions

    • Weight

      230 g +/-5%

    • Display

      2.84” E Ink (600x480px), 270 DPI
      16 levels of gray (monochrome)
      Active area dimensions: 56.4 x 45.12 mm
      Front light (2700 K)

    • Material

      ABS (common thermoplastic polymer that is easy to recycle)

    • Colors

      Pebble Gray
      Charcoal Black

    Performance

    • MCU

      Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz

    • Memory

      4 GB

    • Number of melodies

      17

    • Audio

      Max 3.5 W TDA speaker

    • Battery

      Capacity: 2600 mAh
      Type: Li-Ion
      Charging: 3-5 hours

    • Languages

      English, Spanish, French, German and Polish

    Features

    • Soothing wake-up sounds

    • Pre-wake-up

      Pre-wake-up

    • Snooze and snooze chime

      Snooze and snooze chime

    • Bedtime Reminder

      Bedtime Reminder

    • Meditation Timer

      Meditation Timer

    • Power Nap Timer

      Power Nap Timer

    • Background sounds

      Background sounds for relaxation

    • Operating system updates

    • Content updates

      Content updates

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