Specifications
Learn more about Mudita Pure
Design
Dimensions
Weight
126 g
Display
2.84’’ E Ink (600x480px)
270 PPI
16-grayscale
Scratch resistant
Material
ABS 727
Colors
Pebble Gray
Charcoal Black
Performance
MCU
Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz
512KB Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM)
Memory
64 MB SDRAM
16 GB eMMC flash storage
Network and connectivity
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
Global LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage
GSM frequencies: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and LTE
Bluetooth 4.2
USB type-C
No WiFi, no mobile data on the phone
Tethering: share internet connection via USB
SAR (Head)
EU:
0.06 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular)
0.09 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
USA:
0.07 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular)
0.14 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
SAR (Body)
EU:
0.62 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular)
0.63 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
USA:
1.13 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular)
1.17 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
SIM Card
Two nano SIM card slots
USB
Charging
Mass storage
Tethering
Desktop App
OS
MuditaOS (Open Source)
Audio
Loudspeaker, earspeaker & microphone by Harman®
Audio playback format: MP3, WAV, FLAC
Headphone jack (3.5 mm)
Bluetooth audio playback
Battery
Capacity: ~1600mAh
Type: Li-Ion
Charging: 100% - up to 3 hours
Replaceable: Yes
Sensors
Ambient Light
Language versions
English, Spanish, French, German and Polish
Temperature
Working temp: 0°C to +40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Storage temp: -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F)
Other
White and sunset red flashlight
Features
Phonebook
Messages
Calendar
Calculator
Alarm clock
Notes
Torch
Music player
Desktop application
“Message Only” mode
“Do Not Disturb” mode
Meditation timer
“Whitelist” feature
Inspirational quotes