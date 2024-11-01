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    Specifications

    Learn more about Mudita Pure

    A Mudita engineer in the office, working on Mudita Pure.

    Design

    • Height: 143.9mm Width: 59.13mm Thickness: 14.49mm

      Dimensions

    • Weight

      126 g

    • Display

      2.84’’ E Ink (600x480px)
      270 PPI
      16-grayscale
      Scratch resistant

    • Material

      ABS 727

    • Colors

      Pebble Gray
      Charcoal Black

    Performance

    • MCU

      Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz
      512KB Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM)

    • Memory

      64 MB SDRAM
      16 GB eMMC flash storage

    • Network and connectivity

      2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
      Global LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage
      GSM frequencies: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and LTE
      Bluetooth 4.2
      USB type-C
      No WiFi, no mobile data on the phone
      Tethering: share internet connection via USB

    • SAR (Head)

      EU:
      0.06 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular)
      0.09 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
      USA:
      0.07 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular)
      0.14 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)

    • SAR (Body)

      EU:
      0.62 W/kg (over 10g/Cellular)
      0.63 W/kg (over 10g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)
      USA:
      1.13 W/kg (over 1g/Cellular)
      1.17 W/kg (over 1g/Simultaneous Cellular + Bluetooth)

    • SIM Card

      Two nano SIM card slots

    • USB

      Charging
      Mass storage
      Tethering
      Desktop App

    • OS

      MuditaOS (Open Source)

    • Audio

      Loudspeaker, earspeaker & microphone by Harman®
      Audio playback format: MP3, WAV, FLAC
      Headphone jack (3.5 mm)
      Bluetooth audio playback

    • Battery

      Capacity: ~1600mAh
      Type: Li-Ion
      Charging: 100% - up to 3 hours
      Replaceable: Yes

    • Sensors

      Ambient Light

    • Language versions

      English, Spanish, French, German and Polish

    • Temperature

      Working temp: 0°C to +40°C (32°F to 104°F)
      Storage temp: -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F)

    • Other

      White and sunset red flashlight

    Features

    • phonebook

      Phonebook

    • messages

      Messages

    • calendar

      Calendar

    • calculator

      Calculator

    • alarm clock

      Alarm clock

    • Notes

    • Torch

    • music player

      Music player

    • desktop application

      Desktop application

    • message only mode

      “Message Only” mode

    • do not disturb mode

      “Do Not Disturb” mode

    • Meditation Timer

      Meditation timer

    • whitelist feature

      “Whitelist” feature

    • inspirational quotes

      Inspirational quotes

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